PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.4 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.