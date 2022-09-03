PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PDGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.4 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Earnings History for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

