Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 300,442 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

