Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of FMC worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

