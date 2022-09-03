Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of PTC Therapeutics worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

