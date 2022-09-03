Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of MYR Group worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MYR Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.81 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

