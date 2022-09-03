Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after acquiring an additional 175,896 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after acquiring an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,106,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMC. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,674.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,408 shares of company stock worth $3,414,145 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

