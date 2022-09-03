Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,841 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.0 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

