PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $35.64 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $564.58 million and approximately $35.64 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00020139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022204 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 326,806,528 coins and its circulating supply is 141,461,662 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

