Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00047604 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $29.30 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.