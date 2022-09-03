Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $781.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 60.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008833 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,414,856 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

