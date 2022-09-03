Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $25.35. 1,639,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 332.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

