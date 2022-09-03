PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,584 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

