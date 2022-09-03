Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 557 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,558,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after purchasing an additional 483,486 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 2,032,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

