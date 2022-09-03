Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. 15,875,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,190,178. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

