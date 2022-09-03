Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,489,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,929,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

