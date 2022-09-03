Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,956 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $91.05. 313,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

