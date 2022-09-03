Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,030. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

