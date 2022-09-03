Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

