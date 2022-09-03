Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $14.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBR. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

PBR stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $69,131,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

