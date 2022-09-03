Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Purchases £6,660.75 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHARGet Rating) insider Jann M. Brown bought 26,643 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £6,660.75 ($8,048.27).

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

LON PHAR opened at GBX 25 ($0.30) on Friday. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.58 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £110.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.89.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

