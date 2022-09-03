Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2,199.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,674 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 570,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 81.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.53 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

