Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,501. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4,089.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 601,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 586,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 158.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 81,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 279.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 74.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

