Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,355.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $148,421.96 and approximately $5,355.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015334 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

