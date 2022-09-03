Piper Sandler Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.22.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

