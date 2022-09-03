Piper Sandler Raises Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target to $38.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of SUPN opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 78,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
