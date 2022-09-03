Piper Sandler Raises Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target to $38.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,863. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 78,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

