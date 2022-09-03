Pirate Chain Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $82.37 million and approximately $64,842.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00304054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00112697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00077536 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,783,741 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

