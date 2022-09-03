Polker Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Polker has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $355,420.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00877822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015491 BTC.
Polker Coin Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Polker Coin Trading
