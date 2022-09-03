Polygon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $283.36 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and $283.36 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132084 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034706 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022250 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00081631 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,682,124,704 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
