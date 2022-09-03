Potentiam Price Reaches $0.0097 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Potentiam has a market cap of $358,603.44 and approximately $13,143.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Potentiam has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Potentiam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

