Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) is one of 710 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 109 589 922 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.66%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A 18.31% 4.55% Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 18.88% -50.41% 2.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A $20.88 million 28.32 Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.84

Primavera Capital Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. Primavera Capital Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Primavera Capital Acquisition competitors beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

