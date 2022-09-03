Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 248 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.