Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.03. 2,397,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

