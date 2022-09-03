Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,294 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $44.59. 14,720,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,188,955. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

