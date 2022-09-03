Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.57. The company had a trading volume of 869,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,451. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

