Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $975,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 46,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 319.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

