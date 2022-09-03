Public Mint (MINT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,566.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $8,566.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

