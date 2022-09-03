PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. PUBLISH has a market cap of $8.48 million and $171,085.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022212 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

