Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,085 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $145,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 82.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 383,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

