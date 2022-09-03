QASH Hits Market Cap of $5.37 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. QASH has a market cap of $5.37 million and $47,264.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

