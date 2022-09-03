QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $75.00

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.27 million and $75.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00131850 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034427 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
