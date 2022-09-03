Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $577,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

PCAR stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

