Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1,397.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

