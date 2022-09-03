Quent Capital LLC Buys 611 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.04.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

