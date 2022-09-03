Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,578 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

