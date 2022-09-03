Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$1.30 at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

QST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Questor Technology from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QST stock opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$27.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$2.09.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

