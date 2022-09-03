Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after buying an additional 9,929,057 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 154.0% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

