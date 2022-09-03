Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 827 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1,654.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 385,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE IBM opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

