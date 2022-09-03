Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,364.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $765,286.24 and $1,364.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

