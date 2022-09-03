Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $241,340.36 and approximately $8,599.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,805.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.34 or 0.07853087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00162707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00303821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00781038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.00595478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

