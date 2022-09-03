Raymond James Weighs in on Eguana Technologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eguana Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

